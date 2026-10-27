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Home / Delhi / PM Modi’s Punjab outreach: Meets former MP Tarlochan Singh and his family

PM Modi’s Punjab outreach: Meets former MP Tarlochan Singh and his family

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:31 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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PM Modi meets Tarlochan Singh and newlyweds after granddaughter's wedding.
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met senior Punjab leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Sardar Tarlochan Singh at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

Singh, a former Chairman of the National Commission of Minorities, visited the PM's residence with his entire family.

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The occasion came just a day after Singh's granddaughter Seerat got married in Delhi at a high-profile event attended by top dignitaries, including senior leaders from across the Punjab political spectrum.

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Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu also attended the wedding.

The Prime Minister, who did not attend the wedding, met Singh and the newlyweds yesterday. Following this, he is understood to have had a discussion on Punjab and the ground situation in the state with Tarlochan Singh, an influential Sikh leader.

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Singh was media advisor to the late President Giani Zail Singh.

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