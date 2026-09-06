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Home / Delhi / PM Modi's SRCC address inspires students, faculty at centenary event

PM Modi's SRCC address inspires students, faculty at centenary event

College leadership praises his forward-looking vision for India by 2047

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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PM Narendra Modi addresses the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce. PTI
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the centenary celebrations of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) left students and faculty members inspired, with the college leadership praising his vision for a developed India by 2047 and his focus on opportunities and nation building.

SRCC Principal Simrit Kaur described the Prime Minister’s presence at the college’s commemorative event as a privilege and an honour.

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“We can only say that his vision is beyond the horizon and his personality is as vast and boundless as the ocean. It was indeed a privilege and an honour for SRCC to host him on the commemorative day of SRCC in our 100th year,” she said.

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“It was a pleasure and an honour for us to have hosted him. I am truly blessed to have a teamwork behind this event, and on Teachers Day, I especially thank my faculty members who have made SRCC carry their legacy for not just the past 100 years, but we remain committed to creating nation builders,” Kaur added.

Ajay S Shriram, Chairman of the Governing Body of SRCC, said the Prime Minister’s visit marked his second interaction with the institution, recalling his earlier visit in February 2013.

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“This is the PM’s second interaction. He came in February 2013. He raised so many points for the country in 2013. Today, he spoke about many of those points, the work he has done, and what his government has done to take the country forward,” Shriram said.

Describing the Prime Minister’s address as positive and forward-looking, Shriram said the interaction had given students an opportunity to broaden their vision.

“So, it was very positive, it was forward looking, and we are very happy that the students of Shri Ram College of Commerce got the opportunity to listen to the Prime Minister, and their inspiration will increase, their vision will increase about where the country can go,” he said.

Students also highlighted the Prime Minister’s reference to his 2013 speech and his message on India’s development journey.

“Listening to the speech and hearing the address from him was very exciting for us. We got to know about his new perspectives for a developed India by 2047, and we were all quite inspired,” a student said.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s example of a half-filled glass of water, the student said, “He reminded us of his 2013 speech about the half-filled glass of water. This shows us how we can find new opportunities even in things that appear empty.”

Another student said the Prime Minister’s references to his 2013 speech and the circumstances prevailing in the country at the time offered a perspective on India’s journey.

“He first mentioned his 2013 speech. I listened to that speech just yesterday. I was already quite inspired after listening to it. Then today, he explained what kind of news was prevailing in the country during that period in 2013,” the student said.

“There was terrorism in India at that time. India was not able to respond to Pakistan in the same way back then. Today, after everything, he again used some Gen Z words like ‘OG’ and ‘flex’. So he was trying to establish a good connection with Gen Z,” the student added.

Explaining the PM’s glass analogy, the student said, “If a glass is half empty, some people see it as half empty, while some see it as half full. He said he sees it as completely full. The space that remains in it is filled with air, and we can look at that from that point of view.”

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