PM Modi’s warm greeting to Sunil Jakhar at Piyush Goyal’s residence turn heads

Heads turned on Monday night when Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi warmly greeted former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. The occasion was the Ganesh Chaturthi puja at the residence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Lutyens’ Delhi.

The annual ritual at Goyal’s residence saw a select gathering, with top influencers from the worlds of politics, entertainment and industry in attendance.

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The Prime Minister also attended the event and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other ministers, including Ashwini Vaishnaw, S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Jitin Prasada, were present.

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From Punjab, Rajya Sabha MPs Vikramjit Singh and Ashok Mittal were also invited, as was former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar.

Pictures sourced by The Tribune show the PM holding Jakhar’s hands and engaging in a conversation with him before moving on to greet other leaders standing nearby.

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After greeting the guests, the PM spent time with RSS veteran Suresh Soni, a former joint general secretary of the RSS and an influential voice in the Sangh Parivar.

Soni primarily operates in Madhya Pradesh, which has one of the largest and most extensive RSS networks in the country, and is very active in RSS intellectual circles.

Within the RSS, Soni continues to command authority even though he no longer holds an important organisational role.

The PM’s one-on-one with Soni also made news, with everyone talking about it amid intense speculation over the timing of the Modi government’s Council of Ministers reshuffle.