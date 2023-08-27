PM seeks Delhiites’ cooperation for G20 leaders’ summit in Sept

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 26

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday offered advanced apology to the people of Delhi for any inconvenience that might come to them in the run up to the G20 leaders’ summit in September. He sought their cooperation for its successful conduct.

“Even when there is a wedding in the family, we condone a lot of things...Likewise, the residents of Delhi have a responsibility to ensure the Tricolour continues to fly high with pride and the G20 event is a success,” the PM said while addressing a facilitation organised by the BJP at the Delhi airport where he returned after completing his visit to South Africa for the BRICS Summit and later to Greece.

The PM again hailed ISRO scientists for bringing laurels to the nation by landing Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole and said, “Now in the coming days, we also have some responsibilities.”

His reference was to the G20 summit and related restrictions. “The entire country is the host of the G20 Summit, but guests are coming to Delhi. So Delhi residents have a special responsibility to make the G20 Summit a success. They have to make sure the national reputation is not affected in any way,” the PM said upon his arrival in Delhi from Bengaluru where he met ISRO scientists this morning.

The PM said that from September 5 to 15, Delhi residents would suffer inconvenience on many counts. “For that I apologise in advance. Traffic routes and rules will be changed, you will be prevented from going to many places but some things are necessary and have to be done,” the PM said.

The G 20 summit on September 9 and 10 is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of states and several other top ranking officials. Fourteen heads of international organisations will also be there.

Meanwhile, posters came up all over Delhi bearing pictures of PM Modi and Chandrayaan lander and rover on the lunar south pole with the PM “congratulating the country for the feat.”

Earlier today, BJP president JP Nadda led the party officials in welcoming the PM upon his arrival to Delhi.

In a jibe at the past governments, the PM said, “This was the first time an Indian PM visited Greece. Like many other unaccomplished tasks, this too was written in my destiny to execute.”

Halts speech as man taken ill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi halted his speech at the Delhi airport when he saw someone in the gathering had taken ill.

He asked those present to help the person. The Prime Minister also instructed doctors in his team to attend to the person.

