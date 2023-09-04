PM Modi's Principal Secretary, Delhi L-G take stock of readiness

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, along with Delhi LG VK Saxena, on Sunday undertook an extensive site visit of multiple locations across Delhi to review the preparedness for the upcoming G20 summit.

The Principal Secretary is the chairman of the coordination committee related to the preparedness for the summit. In this capacity, the review exercise was undertaken by Mishra.

Keeping vigil: Delhi Police personnel stand guard near Pragati Maidan during full dress carcade rehearsal for the upcoming G20 summit in New Delhi on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI

Along with Bharat Mandapam, around 20 locations, including Rajghat, C Hexagon, India Gate, terminal 3 of airport and its VIP lounge, the Aerocity area and key segments of major roads among others were visited and reviewed this evening with Mishra and Saxena travelling by a mini-bus.

Outer areas of Rajghat have been beautified apart from major locations and roundabouts in Delhi.

In Bharat Mandapam, “Shiva-Nataraja” has been installed. The 27-foot Nataraja figure, weighing around 20 tonnes, has been crafted in traditional casting methods made of ashta-dhatu. The Shiva-Nataraja, the lord of dance, installed in front of Bharat Mandapam, at the time of the G20 presidency, is the tallest bronze icon of Nataraja.

The arrangements at the Delhi airport were also reviewed, especially in terms of facilities made for welcoming the guests.

Mishra also visited the technical area of the the Air Force Station, Palam. The Principal Secretary to the PM was accompanied by Adviser to the PM Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor among other top officials.

