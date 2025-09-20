DT
PT
Police abducted Jamia students during protest, alleges AISA

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:27 AM Sep 20, 2025 IST
The All India Students Association (AISA) has accused the Delhi Police of “abducting” nearly 20 Jamia Millia Islamia students, including women and senior leaders of the organisation, during a campus protest on Friday evening. The students had gathered to mark 17 years of the Batla House encounter when, according to AISA, police dragged them out from Gate No. 7 and took them away in full public view.

However, the detained students were later released.

Among those allegedly picked up were AISA Delhi state president Saiyed Ishfaq, AISA Jamia Secretary Saurabh, and student leaders Hamad and Shahjahan. The organisation claimed that the detentions happened in the presence of the SHO of Jamia Nagar Police Station.

“How ironic that when students even gather to remember one injustice, the state delivers another,” the AISA said in its statement, calling the incident a “blatant and broad daylight abduction.”

The student body accused the Jamia administration of colluding with the police and turning the “rule of law into a farce.” It demanded immediate information about the whereabouts of the detained students and their release.

The AISA also appealed to people to gather at the Jamia Nagar Police Station in solidarity. At the time of filing this report, no statement had been issued by Delhi Police or Jamia Millia Islamia.

