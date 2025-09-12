DT
Home / Delhi / Police apprehend ‘exploitative’ lender

Police apprehend ‘exploitative’ lender

Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:16 AM Sep 12, 2025 IST
Representative Image/iStock
The Gurugram police have arrested a moneylender who used to give money to people at a high rate of interest and if someone was unable to pay back, he would take possession of the borrower’s vehicle and other property. As many as 20 motorcycles and a car have been recovered from his possession. The accused has been identified as Ajinder alias Annu, a resident of Jyoti park, Gurugram. The police raided his house and recovered the debtors’ assets.

