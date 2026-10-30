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Home / Delhi / Police arrest 2 operatives of Himanshu Bhau gang

Police arrest 2 operatives of Himanshu Bhau gang

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:55 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two operatives of the Himanshu Bhau gang for their alleged involvement in extortion, murder, providing logistical support to shooters and managing the gang’s finances, officials said on Thursday. The arrests have also foiled a suspected targeted killing plot.

The accused have been identified as Mursaleen, alias Gullu (25), a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, and Naveen (29), a native of Bhiwani in Haryana. Both were in contact with the gang leaders through secure internet-based communication applications.

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According to the police, the arrests are part of a sustained crackdown on organised crime. Acting on specific intelligence that some youths were providing logistical support to the gang’s shooters, the Special Cell deployed a team to track them and gather information about their associates. The team identified several operatives who were helping shooters evade arrest, DCP (Special Cell, NDR) Narra Chaitanya said in a statement.

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On October 11, the team arrested Gullu and recovered a pistol and three live cartridges from him. During interrogation, he disclosed that he had come in contact with two sharpshooters of the gang in Visakhapatnam in January 2026, where they were hiding after committing crimes in Delhi-NCR.

He subsequently joined the gang as a field operative, facilitating money transfers from Bhau to the shooters and arranging fake identity documents for their hotel stays, the DCP said.

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After the gang’s sharpshooters were arrested in August 2026, Bhau allegedly groomed Gullu as a shooter and supplied him with weapons. Gullu was awaiting instructions to carry out a targeted killing or conduct reconnaissance when he was arrested, the police said.

Based on Gullu’s disclosure, the police arrested Naveen from Bhiwani. He had been recruited by the same shooters. Initially, he facilitated money transfers from Bhau by providing his bank account and later worked as a weapon courier for the gang. He, too, remained in contact with the gang leader through secure communication applications, the officer said.

The interrogation has provided insights into the network’s structure and operations, the police said. It revealed how gang leaders allegedly recruit young people as shooters and logistics providers, while leaders based overseas coordinate criminal activities through encrypted platforms. The operation has disrupted the gang’s financial and logistical network and foiled its alleged plans, the police added.

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