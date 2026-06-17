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Home / Delhi / Police arrest IB officer over links to extortion ring targeting industrialists

Police arrest IB officer over links to extortion ring targeting industrialists

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Faridabad, Updated At : 05:44 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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An Intelligence Bureau (IB) sub-inspector has been arrested in Faridabad for allegedly being part of

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an organised extortion syndicate that used the names of gangsters to threaten industrialists, raising

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serious concerns over internal security oversight

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within India’s intelligence establishment.

Faridabad Police arrested sub-inspector Sikandar, posted with the Intelligence Bureau, on charges of acting as a key operative in a network that targeted eight to 10 prominent industrialists in the district. The victims allegedly received threatening phone calls and messages issued in the names of gangsters, with the objective of extorting money. Following his arrest, Sikandar was produced before a court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

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Police investigations revealed that the threats were routed through foreign numbers, suggesting that gangsters operating from abroad were

being used as the public face of the syndicate. Sikandar’s alleged role was to collect intelligence on potential targets at the local level and pass the information through the network — a function investigators say made his position in a sensitive security agency particularly valuable to the operation.

Earlier in the case, police arrested Deepak Goyal, a resident of Sector 9, for allegedly identifying and profiling industrialists and supplying that information to the syndicate. Goyal has since secured bail from the court, although the investigation against him remains underway.

The case has exposed what investigators describe as an organised extortion network with local operatives and links to gangsters based overseas. The alleged involvement of an intelligence agency employee has been flagged as a matter of grave concern, prompting questions about internal vetting procedures and monitoring mechanisms within security organisations. Faridabad Police said the investigation is continuing and further arrests are likely. Investigators are now working to determine the full extent of the network and identify other individuals linked to the syndicate.

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