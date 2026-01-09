DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Police arrest murder suspects after gun fight in Ghazipur

Police arrest murder suspects after gun fight in Ghazipur

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:59 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two hitmen affiliated with the Hashim Baba gang were arrested in northeast Delhi on Thursday after exchanging gunfire with police during a trap, officials said.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Asad Amin (22) and Mohammad Danish (34), were wanted in connection with the brutal murder of brothers Nadeem and Fazeel in Jafrabad on 16 December 2025. Forensic examination revealed nearly 50 rounds had been fired at the siblings.

Advertisement

Police said the killings appeared to be retaliatory, linked to illegal arms dealings. Investigations showed the involvement of Hashim Baba gang members, and both accused had been absconding since the murders.

Advertisement

In August, a well-known arms dealer, Saleem Pistol, was arrested by the Special Cell and reportedly disclosed Nadeem’s name in connection with illicit arms transactions.

Based on credible intelligence, a police trap was laid near the Ghazipur paper market in the early hours of Thursday. When asked to surrender, the duo opened fire. Police returned fire, injuring both in their legs.

Advertisement

Authorities described Amin as a key gang member who had been involved in a 2024 firing incident at GTB Hospital. Danish reportedly acted as an arms supplier for the gang. Both remain in custody as investigations continue.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts