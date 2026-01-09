Police arrest murder suspects after gun fight in Ghazipur

Two hitmen affiliated with the Hashim Baba gang were arrested in northeast Delhi on Thursday after exchanging gunfire with police during a trap, officials said.

The accused, identified as Asad Amin (22) and Mohammad Danish (34), were wanted in connection with the brutal murder of brothers Nadeem and Fazeel in Jafrabad on 16 December 2025. Forensic examination revealed nearly 50 rounds had been fired at the siblings.

Police said the killings appeared to be retaliatory, linked to illegal arms dealings. Investigations showed the involvement of Hashim Baba gang members, and both accused had been absconding since the murders.

In August, a well-known arms dealer, Saleem Pistol, was arrested by the Special Cell and reportedly disclosed Nadeem’s name in connection with illicit arms transactions.

Based on credible intelligence, a police trap was laid near the Ghazipur paper market in the early hours of Thursday. When asked to surrender, the duo opened fire. Police returned fire, injuring both in their legs.

Authorities described Amin as a key gang member who had been involved in a 2024 firing incident at GTB Hospital. Danish reportedly acted as an arms supplier for the gang. Both remain in custody as investigations continue.