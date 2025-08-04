DT
PT
Police arrest teenage realtor for gunning down gardener over closed gate in south Delhi

Police arrest teenage realtor for gunning down gardener over closed gate in south Delhi

Incident took place around 2 am near the Shamshan Ghat in Dera village
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:05 PM Aug 04, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo
A 37-year-old gardener was shot dead early Monday over closing the gate of a property in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, police said.

Santlal, who also worked as a caretaker of the property, was shot in the chest.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Piyush Yadav, a local real estate agent, for gunning down the older man.

They said the incident took place around 2 am near the Shamshan Ghat in Dera village.

“A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information that women were crying loudly in the neighbourhood. Upon reaching, it was found that a man had been shot and was lying motionless near the cremation ground,” an officer said.

An empty cartridge was recovered from the spot, he said.

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had a verbal altercation with the victim over the closing of a gate of the property. The altercation escalated, and in a fit of rage, Piyush allegedly shot Santlal and fled the spot,” the officer said.

When questioned, Piyush confessed to the crime and led the police to the gun he had hidden in his house.

Police said Santlal took care of several properties in the vicinity, while Piyush Yadav ran his real estate business from Chhatarpur Phase 2.

Santlal’s body was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for a post-mortem.

