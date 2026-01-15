2 shooters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Delhi encounter

The North District Anti-Narcotics Team of Delhi Police arrested two sharpshooters, including a minor, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in a late-night encounter, police said.

Advertisement

The accused, identified as Deepak and a minor, were allegedly involved in recent firing incidents reported from Paschim Vihar and West Vinod Nagar areas, they added.

Advertisement

According to police, the encounter took place near Hiranaki Mod in outer Delhi after the cops received a tip-off about the movement of the suspects.

Advertisement

A trap was laid by the Anti-Narcotics Team to intercept the criminals, an official said.

When the suspects reached the spot, they allegedly opened fire on the police team, the police added.

Advertisement

The police retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of gunfire. During the encounter, one of the accused sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. A police constable was also hit by a bullet but his bulletproof vest prevented any injury, the official mentioned.

Following the encounter, the police arrested Deepak and a juvenile accomplice.

Two pistols, live cartridges, and a scooter used by the accused were seized, the police officer mentioned.

The police officer added that both accused are associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were actively involved in recent firing incidents in West Delhi and East Delhi.

The injured accused was shifted to a hospital for treatment, while the minor has been apprehended as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the officer said.