Police ban kite flying near I-Day venues till August 16

The Central Delhi Police has prohibited kite flying and the use of other aerial objects at and around venues hosting Independence Day programmes and public gatherings, citing heightened security requirements during the celebrations.

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The order was issued on Tuesday under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District, Rohit Rajbir Singh. It came into force with immediate effect and will remain applicable till August 16, both days inclusive, unless withdrawn earlier.

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According to the order, no person will be permitted to fly kites or any other aerial objects at or around locations where Independence Day programmes or public gatherings are being organised in the Central district, unless specifically authorised by the competent authority.

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The police said the restriction was imposed to strengthen security arrangements, maintain law and order, and ensure the safety of the public, dignitaries and participants attending Independence Day events.

The order also prohibits activities that could cause obstruction, danger, annoyance, inconvenience or disturbance to public peace and tranquillity during the celebrations. All individuals, establishments, institutions and event organisers have been directed to comply with directions issued by the police and other competent authorities in connection with Independence Day security arrangements.

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The concerned ACPs and SHOs in the Central district have been instructed to ensure strict implementation of the order.

The police said any violation of the directions would invite legal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.