Police bravehearts remembered

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Three personnel from the Delhi Police were among a total of 154 police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty between September 1, 2025, and August 31, 2026, according to details shared at the Police Commemoration Day parade on Wednesday.

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Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar read out the names of the personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while serving in various state and central police organisations. The ceremony was held at the Parade Ground to pay tributes to the martyrs and honour their service to the nation.

The Delhi Police personnel remembered at the ceremony were Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, Constable Sandeep Dahiya and Constable Mohar Singh Meena, who died in separate incidents while performing official duties.

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Ashok Kumar, posted at the Mohan Garden police station in Dwarka district, died in a fatal accident on December 24, 2025, while returning after completing his assigned GRAP-IV duty. He was taken to RTR Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Dahiya died on August 5, 2026, after the government vehicle he was driving met with an accident on the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway in the jurisdiction of Police Post Jaisinghpur in Nuh, Haryana. He was returning from Jaipur, Rajasthan, after an official assignment with a team. He sustained fatal injuries and was taken to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, where he was declared dead.

Meena died on January 15, 2026, after sustaining fatal injuries when the bus in which he was travelling to Alwar, Rajasthan, on government duty met with an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The ceremony began with the Martyrs’ Book being brought onto the parade ground in a slow march to the tune of “Vatan Ki Raah Par Vatan Ke Naujawan Shaheed Hon”. The guard presented Salami Shastra, and officers saluted the book before it was placed on the podium.

Following the reading of the names, the Martyrs’ Book was taken to the memorial in a slow march. Kumar paid homage by laying a wreath, followed by former Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, former police commissioners T R Kakkar, R S Gupta, Neeraj Kumar, S N Shrivastava, Rakesh Asthana and Sanjay Arora, along with serving and retired Delhi Police officers and personnel. A two-minute silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.

Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 in memory of 10 policemen who were killed on October 21, 1959, at Hot Spring in Ladakh while defending Indian territory during an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops in Aksai Chin. The day also honours police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation during the preceding year.