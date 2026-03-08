DT
Home / Delhi / Police busts counterfeit protein supplement racket in Delhi, two held

Police busts counterfeit protein supplement racket in Delhi, two held

The accused were preparing fake protein supplements using raw materials such as maltodextrin, cocoa powder and flavouring agents

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:55 PM Mar 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credits/iStock
The Delhi Police busted a racket involved in manufacturing and supplying counterfeit protein supplements in Delhi and the National Capital Region, and arrested two men, an official said on Sunday.

The police arrested Mohit Tiwari and Mohit Dixit, both residents of Brahmpuri in northeast Delhi, from the Brahmpuri area on March 6, and recovered about 100 Kg of fake nutritional supplements and over 55 Kg of raw materials from their possession.

According to the police, a case was registered at the Crime Branch police station against them.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were involved in manufacturing counterfeit protein supplements and led the police to illegal factories operating in the locality, the officer said.

Police said the accused were preparing fake protein supplements using raw materials such as maltodextrin, cocoa powder and flavouring agents, and sold them in the market under labels of reputed brands.

"A total of around 100 kilograms of counterfeit protein supplements and about 55 kilograms of raw materials used in their preparation were recovered during the operation," the officer said.

Besides, the police also recovered packaging materials, empty jars, hologram stickers, flavouring agents and two mixing machines, he said.

According to the police, Tiwari, who used to work at a food supplement shop, came in contact with a person involved in manufacturing illegal nutritional supplements and joined the racket.

While Dixit, who has been living in Delhi for over two decades, was involved in mixing raw materials and packaging the fake supplements for sale in the market.

Police are tracing the main supplier of raw materials and other associates involved in the supply and distribution network, they said.

Tags :
