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Home / Delhi / Delhi Police confer honorary ranks on 179 retirees

Delhi Police confer honorary ranks on 179 retirees

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:07 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Cops being honoured during an event in New Delhi.
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In a piping ceremony, the Delhi Police conferred honorary ranks on 179 retiring personnel under the Honorary Rank Promotion Scheme.

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The ceremony was presided over by Rajesh Khurana, Special Commissioner of Police (P&FD), who, along with senior officers, ceremonially conferred the next higher honorary ranks on the retiring personnel, from Head Constable to Sub-Inspector.

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Addressing the gathering, Khurana congratulated the retiring personnel and their family members. He acknowledged their dedicated service and valuable contribution to the Delhi Police over the years.

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He said police personnel spend a major part of their lives with colleagues, often more time than with their own families, while maintaining law and order, conducting investigations and discharging other responsibilities at police stations and in the field. In this context, he said, the term “Delhi Police Family” is not merely a phrase but reflects the deep sense of camaraderie and mutual support within the force.

Honorary rank promotions were conferred on 179 retiring personnel, including 11 Head Constables promoted to the honorary rank of Assistant Sub-Inspector, 48 Assistant Sub-Inspectors promoted to the honorary rank of Sub-Inspector, and 120 Sub-Inspectors promoted to the honorary rank of Inspector.

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