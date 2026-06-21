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Home / Delhi / Police create five special units for rapid response

Police create five special units for rapid response

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:10 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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In a major restructuring aimed at strengthening law and order management and improving security preparedness in the Millennium City, the Gurugram police have created five special police companies dedicated to rapid response, crowd control, VIP security and emergency deployment across the district. The move comes amid rising policing demands in one of Haryana’s fastest-growing urban centres.

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The newly created companies will function as specialised reserve units and can be mobilised quickly during law-and-order situations, major public events, communal tensions, protests, emergencies and VIP movements. Four companies have been assigned to different policing zones, while one company will remain stationed at the police headquarters for deployment across the district whenever required.

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The concept was first proposed after the Nuh violence in 2023, when the Gurugram Police highlighted the need for dedicated, highly trained units capable of responding swiftly to emerging situations. Officials had then stated that the companies would be trained on the lines of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and would operate as cohesive and self-contained operational teams.

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Police sources said the companies would not only maintain public order but also support VIP security arrangements, assist during large gatherings and festivals, and provide reinforcement to local police stations whenever additional manpower is needed. The units are expected to improve response times and reduce dependence on ad hoc deployment of personnel.

The move comes as the Gurugram police simultaneously undertakes a broader modernisation drive. Recently, Commissioner of Police Sibash Kabiraj announced plans to strengthen cyber policing infrastructure, enhance technical capabilities and reorganise manpower deployment across specialised units. Gurugram recorded more than 41,000 cyber fraud complaints in 2025, highlighting the growing complexity of policing challenges in the district. Officials believe the creation of the five special companies will provide the Gurugram police with a dedicated force capable of handling both routine security duties and unforeseen law-and-order challenges in one of the country’s most strategically important urban districts.

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