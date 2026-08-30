Police custody of Bishnoi’s legal team member Khatri extended by 5 days

The Rouse Avenue Court has further remanded advocate Deepak Khatri, a member of the legal team of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, to five-day police custody in a UAPA case linked to illegal arms supply and extortion.

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The Delhi Police had sought a further 10 days of custody after Khatri was produced before the court on completion of his earlier three-day custodial remand. The court, however, granted five more days of police custody.

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The court also directed that Khatri would be allowed to meet his lawyer for one hour. It further said the investigation would be conducted under camera surveillance.

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Khatri was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch after he was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The police had issued a lookout circular against him, following which he was detained at the airport and subsequently arrested.

He has been arrested in a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act. According to the police, the case is linked to illegal arms supply and extortion.

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Khatri is suspected of acting as a link between members of different criminal gangs and facilitating communication among them, officials said. The Crime Branch is probing his alleged role in connecting gangsters and facilitating communication between members of different criminal groups.

The court had earlier granted three-day police custody of Khatri, observing that custodial interrogation was required as the allegations in the case pertained to national security and the nation itself.

The case also comes months after Khatri and his associates were allegedly targeted in a firing incident near the Hanuman Temple in the Yamuna Bazaar area of Delhi in February this year. The police are also probing the circumstances surrounding the firing incident as part of the investigation.