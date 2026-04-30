Police demolish criminal’s illegal property in Gurugram

The Gurugram police on Wednesday demolished the illegal property of Ravindra alias Sarkar, a criminal involved in more than a dozen serious offences. The operation was carried out in Taj Nagar village in the Farrukhnagar area in the presence of a heavy police force.

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According to the police, Ravindra alias Sarkar is involved in serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, extortion and violations of the Arms Act, with 15 cases registered against him. The investigation found that he had illegally constructed a two-storey, seven-room house on 350 square yards. The structure was identified and completely demolished, restoring the land to its original state.

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The police sources said the palatial house in Taj Nagar village, reportedly worth crores, was razed. The accused claimed to be a property dealer and had rented the two-storey house to tenants.

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“This operation was carried out by the Crime Branch, Farrukhnagar, in coordination with the district administration. The illegal structures were removed under strict police supervision, and law and order was maintained,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

“Under the zero-tolerance policy, Gurugram police have launched a campaign against land mafias and habitual offenders, and it will continue,” the spokesperson added.