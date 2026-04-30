icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Police demolish criminal’s illegal property in Gurugram

Police demolish criminal’s illegal property in Gurugram

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 04:40 AM Apr 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bulldozer demolishing illegal construction of a criminal in Gurugram.
Advertisement

The Gurugram police on Wednesday demolished the illegal property of Ravindra alias Sarkar, a criminal involved in more than a dozen serious offences. The operation was carried out in Taj Nagar village in the Farrukhnagar area in the presence of a heavy police force.

Advertisement

According to the police, Ravindra alias Sarkar is involved in serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, extortion and violations of the Arms Act, with 15 cases registered against him. The investigation found that he had illegally constructed a two-storey, seven-room house on 350 square yards. The structure was identified and completely demolished, restoring the land to its original state.

Advertisement

The police sources said the palatial house in Taj Nagar village, reportedly worth crores, was razed. The accused claimed to be a property dealer and had rented the two-storey house to tenants.

Advertisement

“This operation was carried out by the Crime Branch, Farrukhnagar, in coordination with the district administration. The illegal structures were removed under strict police supervision, and law and order was maintained,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.

“Under the zero-tolerance policy, Gurugram police have launched a campaign against land mafias and habitual offenders, and it will continue,” the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts