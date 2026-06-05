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Home / Delhi / Police demolish encroachments at Gurugram colony

Police demolish encroachments at Gurugram colony

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:45 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
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The JCB while demolished illegal construction in Sohna
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The Gurugram police on Thursday demolished illegal encroachments on government land at Peer Colony, Sohna. Illegal structures built by two habitual offenders were razed using a JCB machine.

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A campaign is underway against land mafia and habitual offenders involved in illegal encroachments across the city. Acting on information, the authorities identified and removed encroachments on government land. The police identified Shahrukh and Arshad, both residents of Peer Colony, Sohna as habitual offenders with several criminal cases registered against them in Gurugram. Shahrukh faces 34 theft cases, while Arshad has six theft cases and one case under the NDPS Act. Investigation revealed that the accused allegedly used the property for theft-related activities.

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