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Home / Delhi / Over 2K cops to secure 66 Dasehra venues in Gurugram

Over 2K cops to secure 66 Dasehra venues in Gurugram

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:11 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj talks to media on security measures made for Dussehra.
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The Gurugram police have made extensive security arrangements for the peaceful and safe celebration of Dussehra on Tuesday. Around 2,200 police personnel have been deployed at 66 Ravan Dahan sites, 17 religious processions and other identified locations. All concerned officers and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to monitor security arrangements in their respective areas and maintain coordination with the organising committees.

Security arrangements have been made at 66 Ravan Dahan sites across the district, including 12 major and 54 smaller venues. Zone-wise, 16 sites fall under the East Zone, 23 under the West Zone, seven under the South Zone and 20 under the Manesar Zone. Additional police personnel have been deployed at major venues, keeping the anticipated crowd size in mind. Duties have been clearly assigned to designated police officers and personnel at each site to ensure effective crowd control, security monitoring and maintenance of law and order.

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Special security arrangements have also been made for 17 religious processions scheduled to be taken out across the district during Dussehra. Police personnel have been deployed for three processions in the East Zone, nine in the West Zone, two in the South Zone and three in the Manesar Zone.

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As part of the security arrangements, one fire tender, one ambulance and one Duty Magistrate will be deployed at each of the 12 major Ravan Dahan sites. In addition, two fire tenders and two ambulances will remain on standby in each police zone to provide immediate assistance in case of an emergency.

In view of the anticipated increase in traffic around event venues during Dussehra, the Traffic Police will implement special traffic management measures. A separate, detailed duty roster has been issued for traffic and parking management, with dedicated personnel deployed accordingly.

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Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj said special arrangements had been made to ensure public safety, facilitate smooth crowd management, maintain traffic discipline and enable an effective response to emergencies. One Quick Response Team (QRT) has also been arranged for each police zone.

He added that special attention would be given to surveillance, public address systems, security checks and emergency response measures to strengthen security at Dussehra fairs and other public events.

A total of 1,200 police personnel will be deployed across the Faridabad district to maintain law and order during various Dussehra events. Special surveillance will be maintained at event venues, markets, major thoroughfares, and crowded areas.

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