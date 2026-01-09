Police detain 20 illegal immigrants

The police have detained 20 Bangladeshi nationals during the first month of 2026, officials said on Thursday.
The operation, led by the South East District Police, apprehended 12 men, eight women, and four children. All were transferred to a dedicated detention centre, with deportation proceedings set to begin shortly.
Authorities said the crackdown is now focusing on the networks that facilitated illegal stays. Investigators are tracking agents and middlemen who allegedly helped the group enter India and settle in the capital under false pretences.
Police have stressed the operation is part of a broader effort to curb illegal immigration.
