Police detain protesting Youth Congress workers

ANI

New Delhi, February 9

As a part of nationwide protests over the Hindenburg-Adani row, women members of the Congress held a protest against the BJP-led Union Government at Jantar Mantar here on Thursday.

Protesters scaled up the barricades set by police to stop the demonstrations from going violent. “Why is the government avoiding a discussion on the Adani scam? Why are the Finance Minister and PM Modi not coming to the Parliament? Why were the country’s wealth, LIC, and SBI’s money invested in Adani’s sinking companies?” Surjewala had said earlier in the month.

Congress members also raised slogans against unemployment, inflation, and other issues. Police detained Youth Congress workers who were protesting over the Adani-Hindenburg issue outside Shastri Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday.

A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also took a dig at the Modi government over the row while participating in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address.