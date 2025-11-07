Police dismantle Trans-Yamuna gang after slapping MCOCA

The Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have curbed the menace of the infamous ‘Nasir Gang’ that was operating in the Trans-Yamuna region of the national capital, officials said.

They added that 14 key members of the gang, including the kingpin Abdul Nasir and his three brothers — Adil, Nadir and Shamim, were arrested on various occasions and are lodged in jails of the city for the last four years.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam in a statement said that the action to wipe out the gang begun in 2019 after a case under Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) was registered at Crime Branch police station.

After the FIR, the Inter State Cell of the Crime Branch continuously pursued the case through sustained, intelligence-led and phase-wise operations, leading to multiple arrests at different stages.

As a result of these coordinated actions, several dreaded criminals including kingpin Abdul Nasir, his brothers Adil, Nadir and Shamim alias Badar, and hardcore associates like Asim alias Hashim Baba, Danish Jamal, Salman alias Matu, Gulfam, who once dominated and terrorised the entire Trans-Yamuna belt are currently lodged in jail for the past several years, Gautam added.

The DCP mentioned that the accused Saleem Ahmad, alias Pistol, was a major illegal arms supplier for the Nasir Gang as well as several other violent crime syndicates of Delhi–NCR. His role was not limited to local procurement, but involved sophisticated cross-border sourcing of weapons from Pakistan and Nepal, and he was responsible for injecting hundreds of high-calibre pistols into the capital.

His arrest under MCOCA is a major strategic disruption to the Nepal– Pakistan–Delhi arms trafficking corridor which had been sustaining multiple gang wars and organised crime activities across the NCR, Gautam said.

Both Adil and Shamim had remained absconding for years after MCOCA invocation and were declared Proclaimed Offenders in 2021. Their arrest has resulted in further weakening of the residual operational support base of the syndicate, the cop added.