Police flag AI-driven misinformation campaign during CJP demonstration

The Delhi Police on Friday alleged that a coordinated misinformation campaign involving AI-generated content, deepfakes and fake social media posts was being used to spread false information about the CJP protest.

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The police said they had identified and blocked more than 400 Pakistan-linked social media handles allegedly involved in the campaign.

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Addressing a press conference, the police said several attempts had been made to circulate misleading and false information related to the agitation on social media. They appealed to the public to verify the authenticity of any post, video or photograph before believing or sharing it.

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Police officials said a large number of posts and videos had been circulated on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, during the protest in the past few weeks. Most of these posts were found to be false, manipulated or intended to mislead the public, posing a potential threat to law and order.

The police also referred to a social media post by a political leader claiming that the Central Government was preparing to launch a major crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar. The police termed the claim misleading and clarified that no such action had been proposed.

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According to the Delhi Police, the investigation also revealed that several Pakistan-based social media accounts were involved in spreading fake and misleading content related to the protest. More than 400 such handles have been identified and blocked so far. These accounts allegedly circulated AI-generated videos, deepfakes, edited photographs and other deceptive content.

The police said some of these accounts had also been active in spreading misinformation during the “Operation Sindoor”.

The police announced the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) within the Crime Branch to investigate paper leak cases and irregularities in various competitive examinations. The STF will function under the supervision of a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-rank officer, and orders for its constitution have already been issued.