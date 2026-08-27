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Home / Delhi / Police foil extortion bid, nab two Gogi Gang members

Police foil extortion bid, nab two Gogi Gang members

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:40 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Police arrested two members of the infamous Gogi gang, who were planning an extortion-related crime, officials said on Wednesday.

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The accused, identified as Chirag (22), a resident of Narela, and Sagar (26), a resident of Sonipat, were arrested near Munak Canal on August 19 following a tip-off.

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A .32-bore semi-automatic pistol with four live cartridges, a country-made single-shot pistol and two mobile phones were seized from the accused, a police officer said.

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Chirag was also wanted in a case in the Narela Industrial Area in which a RO water supplier and his driver were assaulted and robbed in February, the police said. The accused and his accomplice had rammed the victim’s car, attacked the two men with stones and sticks and fled with a gold chain and Rs 40,000.

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