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Home / Delhi / Police impound bike with 104 pending challans worth Rs 3.44L

Police impound bike with 104 pending challans worth Rs 3.44L

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:21 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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A traffic policeman issues challan in Gurugram.
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The Gurugram traffic police have impounded a motorcycle with 104 pending challans worth Rs 3.44 lakh. The vehicle was seized during a checking drive near Medanta Hospital on Friday.

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A senior traffic police officer said the department is conducting special enforcement drives against traffic violators. Action is being taken under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 against vehicle owners who have failed to clear long-pending challans. Motorists are also being informed about their pending challans and urged to pay them on time.

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ASI Krishan Kumar, Zonal Officer, Medanta, and his team were carrying out a routine checking drive when they stopped the motorcycle. The rider failed to produce the vehicle documents. Verification showed the motorcycle had 104 pending challans under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, carrying a total penalty of Rs 3.44 lakh.

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Most of the challans were for riding without a helmet, wrong-side driving and driving without a valid Pollution under Control (PUC) certificate, besides other traffic violations.

The motorcycle was impounded under the law and shifted to the designated impound parking.

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The officer appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules, keep mandatory documents such as valid insurance and a Pollution under Control (PUC) certificate up to date, and clear pending challans on time. “Compliance with traffic rules is essential for the safety of motorists and other road users,” the officer said.

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