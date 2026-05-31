Police impound SUV with Rs 83K pending traffic fines

The Gurugram traffic police impounded a Toyota Fortuner after finding unpaid traffic fines amounting to Rs 83,500.

Advertisement

The traffic police regularly conduct special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules. During inspections, vehicles with challans pending for more than 90 days and unpaid fines are liable for action under Section 167(8) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Advertisement

On Friday, Traffic Inspector Lokesh and his team were conducting vehicle checks when they stopped a Fortuner and examined its documents. The vehicle was found to have 10 pending challans for various traffic violations, with outstanding fines totalling Rs 83,500.

Advertisement

The major violations included the use of illegal black window film and driving without a High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP).

As the challans had remained unpaid for more than 90 days, the police impounded the vehicle and moved it to the designated parking facility.

Advertisement

“The Gurugram traffic police appeals to all vehicle owners and drivers to follow traffic rules and pay their challans on time. Strict legal action will continue against those driving without HSRP number plates, using illegal black films, or committing other traffic violations,” a Gurugram police spokesperson said.