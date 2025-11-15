DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Police induct 55 PCR vans, 156 refurbished bikes

Police induct 55 PCR vans, 156 refurbished bikes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:17 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, on Friday, flagged off the 55 newly-inducted PCR Mobile Patrol Vehicles (MPVs) and 156 refurbished Omni Motorcycles at Police Headquarters, Jai Singh Road.

Advertisement

The induction of these vehicles has been undertaken to reduce police response time, particularly in remote and densely-populated areas to improve visibility and to galvanise the overall functioning of the PCR Unit.

Advertisement

These MPVs have been allocated to Dwarka, Outer North, South, South-West, Rohini, Outer, and South-East districts.

Advertisement

The refurbished Omni Motorcycles have been redeployed with the objective of enhancing police accessibility and presence in narrow lanes and congested localities.

The total strength of the PCR fleet has now increased from 802 to 857 vehicles.

Advertisement

Entrusted with handling distress calls, the Police Control Room (PCR) Unit of Delhi Police aims to provide effective assistance within the minimum possible time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts