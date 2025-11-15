Police induct 55 PCR vans, 156 refurbished bikes

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, on Friday, flagged off the 55 newly-inducted PCR Mobile Patrol Vehicles (MPVs) and 156 refurbished Omni Motorcycles at Police Headquarters, Jai Singh Road.

The induction of these vehicles has been undertaken to reduce police response time, particularly in remote and densely-populated areas to improve visibility and to galvanise the overall functioning of the PCR Unit.

These MPVs have been allocated to Dwarka, Outer North, South, South-West, Rohini, Outer, and South-East districts.

The refurbished Omni Motorcycles have been redeployed with the objective of enhancing police accessibility and presence in narrow lanes and congested localities.

The total strength of the PCR fleet has now increased from 802 to 857 vehicles.

Entrusted with handling distress calls, the Police Control Room (PCR) Unit of Delhi Police aims to provide effective assistance within the minimum possible time.