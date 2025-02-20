Police intensify action against wrong-side driving

In Gurugram, those caught driving dangerously in the wrong direction now face stricter consequences, including fines, arrests and criminal cases. On Tuesday, Gurugram police arrested a man for wrong-side driving and registered an FIR at Sushant Lok police station.

The arrested individual, identified as Hashim Ali Mallik, a resident of West Bengal, was driving his pickup jeep in the wrong direction in Sector 44. He was later granted bail after joining the investigation. An FIR was filed against him under relevant sections of the BNS for endangering public safety and property.

A senior police officer stated that the step has been taken due to a sharp rise in wrong-side driving cases. “In comparison to January 2024, challans for wrong-side driving increased nearly two and a half times in January 2025,” he said.

The Gurugram police spokesperson highlighted the department’s commitment to ensure smooth and safe traffic operations. “Gurugram police make every possible effort for systematic, smooth, easy and safe operation of traffic and also make people aware through various means to follow traffic rules. But still, some people put their own and others’ lives at risk by disobeying traffic rules, against whom action is taken as per rules.”

The spokesperson further shared statistics, stating that in 2024, a total of 182,781 drivers were fined for wrong-side driving violations. In January 2024 alone, 7,957 drivers were issued challans for this offense, but the number surged to 20,415 in January 2025.