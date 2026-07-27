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Home / Delhi / Police issue notices to social media accounts over 'abusive' posts, Pakistan-linked handles probe widens

Police issue notices to social media accounts over 'abusive' posts, Pakistan-linked handles probe widens

Action follows a review of content uploaded during and after the protest, with police scrutinising posts, videos and comments across multiple social media platforms for possible violations of law and their potential impact on public order

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:26 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Delhi Police have started issuing notices to social media accounts directing them to delete "abusive" or "illegal" posts against senior leaders, including the prime minister, during the recent CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, sources said on Monday.

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The action follows a review of content uploaded during and after the protest, with police scrutinising posts, videos and comments across multiple social media platforms for possible violations of law and their potential impact on public order.

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"It is a continuous process to take down objectionable and illegal content," a senior police officer told PTI, requesting anonymity.

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Another Senior officer said that during the course of monitoring the protest, Delhi Police identified more than 480 social media handles allegedly linked to Pakistan that were actively circulating fake narratives, rumours and deepfake videos related to the demonstrations.

"These Pakistan-related handles are the same accounts which were active during Operation Sindoor. Teams are also investigating IP addresses of Pakistan-related handles," he added.

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According to the police, dedicated teams have been identifying accounts that uploaded content containing abusive language, misinformation, or material that could constitute violations under relevant legal provisions.

"Our teams are monitoring every single video properly, and we are issuing notices to such social media handles that were involved in posting fake, deepfake and illegal content," the officer said.

The officer said the police's Social Media Monitoring Team has been maintaining round-the-clock surveillance over online platforms to identify objectionable posts linked to the protest and take appropriate action wherever required.

The notices being issued ask social media users to remove posts that are found to be abusive or illegal. At the same time, platforms are also being approached for appropriate action in accordance with the law, the officer said.

He added that the monitoring exercise would continue as investigators analyse digital evidence related to the protest and identify additional accounts involved in circulating misleading or unlawful content.

The officer said that they are issuing notices under the Information Technology (IT Act).

Sharing recent deepfake videos of one of the officers, police said, "The viral video claiming Delhi Police DCP Sumit Jha resigned over student protests is completely fake and AI-generated." Police also shared the authentic footage of the officer.

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