Police launch probe as fraudsters 'impersonate' minister Shantanu Thakur, make WhatsApp calls to office staff

New Delhi, July 10
An officer from the Ministry of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways has got an FIR lodged with the Delhi Police, alleging that fraudsters have been making WhatsApp calls and messages to the ministry's office-bearers, impersonating minister Shantanu Thakur.
Anurag Bhabhra, the assistant private secretary to the minister, said the fraudsters have been using Thakur's display picture on WhatsApp and introducing themselves as the minister of state for ports, shipping and waterways.
"The office-bearers and workers of the ministry have informed us that for the past few months, they have been receiving fraud WhatsApp calls and messages from unknown numbers. The callers present themselves as the minster. These are ISD numbers and it looks like they are calling from abroad," Bhabhra said in his complaint to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), New Delhi.
Bhabhra has requested the Delhi Police to take quick action in the matter so that such fraudulent activities can be stopped as it is also denting the minister's image.
Talking to PTI, a police officer who is aware of the developments said, "We have received a complaint that has been converted into an FIR. Bhabhra has attached a copy of a WhatsApp message sent by a cyber criminal to an officer posted at the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata. The minister's photo is on the DP and it is an international number with +60 as the country code. We are investigating the case."
According to the police, it is a case of cheating by personation and fraudulent use of the unique electronic identification of another person. Of late, many such cases have been reported in which cyber criminals are using this modus operandi to cheat people.
Recently, the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell registered an FIR against an unidentified person for allegedly posing as Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.
The FIR was filed on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) vigilance department, alleging that the fraudster contacted two of its officers on WhatsApp on May 23. The caller had also put up a picture of Saxena as his display picture.
Police are also investigating another case in which a cyber criminal made a fake Instagram account using the photos of a woman DCP and approached her office staff with an intent to commit crime. The staff immediately reported the matter to the DCP as well as the Cyber Cell.
"Usually, these fraud calls are made from within the country itself as there are companies that offer pre-activated international SIM cards to tourists. These fraudsters buy these SIM cards and make calls with an intent to defraud people," a police officer probing several cyber-crime cases said.
"People should be aware and watchful not to fall prey to such calls," he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Torrential rains continue to batter north; landslides claim 4 more lives in Himachal, 200 stranded across state
PM Modi speaks with senior ministers, officials | Punjab, Ha...
Video: Scary visuals of flash flood from Mandi’s Thunag in Himachal Pradesh, cloudburst triggers major landslide in Solan’s Chewa village
NDRF rescues 6 people stranded in Beas river near Nagwain vi...
Supreme Court refuses to stay Delhi Services Ordinance; issues notice to Centre
Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud posts hearing on the issue o...
India to buy 26 Rafales, 3 Scorpene submarines from France, deals likely to be announced during PM Modi's visit
The Navy had been pressing for acquiring these fighter aircr...
Chandigarh schools, colleges to remain closed till July 13 due to heavy rains
UT Administration issues order to ensure safety and security...