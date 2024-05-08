Police launch WhatsApp channel

PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday launched a WhatsApp channel for the public to receive real-time updates on incidents, advisories and safety tips. The police said this new initiative would further strengthen their partnership with the community. “The WhatsApp channel will provide a direct line of communication between the police department and public,” the Delhi Police said. PTI

FIR filed in car Showroom firing

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have registered an FIR under sections of attempt to murder and Arms Act in connection with firing at a second-hand car showroom in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. The case is registered against unknown persons. More than a dozen shots were fired towards the entry gate glass of the Fusion Cars showroom recently.

