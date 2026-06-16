Police nab two pickpockets targeting tourists in Paharganj

The police have arrested two men accused of targeting tourists through a distraction-based pickpocketing scheme in Paharganj area, officials said on Monday.

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The accused have been identified as Aayush alias Aaru and Krish, both residents of Multani Dhanda in Paharganj.

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The police said case dates back to June 2, when a 29-year-old tourist from Andhra Pradesh reported two persons deliberately bumped into him near the DESU Booth at Under Pul, Paharganj, at around 9 pm and stole Rs 13,000 from him before fleeing the spot.

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An e-FIR was registered at Nabi Karim Police Station, following which an investigation team was constituted.

The investigation, coupled with sustained fieldwork and secret information, led to the arrest of the two accused from the Multani Dhanda area on June 13.

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During interrogation, the duo allegedly admitted that they primarily targeted tourists visiting Paharganj. Their reported modus operandi involved deliberately shoving or colliding with unsuspecting victims to distract them before swiftly picking their pockets and escaping.

Police said the accused claimed to have spent the stolen money on addiction-related expenses and other personal needs.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.