Police personnel take part in Fit India cycling campaign

Police personnel take part in Fit India cycling campaign

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:05 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
Police personnel with their cycles at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. ANI
Delhi Police personnel on Sunday cycled alongside citizens at the Indira Gandhi Arena as part of the nationwide Fit India – Sundays on Cycle campaign, aimed at promoting fitness and healthy lifestyles.

The initiative, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), was held simultaneously in all state and union territory capitals, encouraging people of all ages to take up cycling and outdoor activity.

A senior Delhi Police official said the force fully supported the drive. “Fit India is a great initiative, mainly aimed at tackling obesity and drugs, and Delhi Police support it. We want to give a message that fitness and outdoor activities have become very important for everyone,” the official said.

The event also featured young sporting achievers. U-19 World Boxing Championship gold medallist Krisha Verma underscored the importance of fitness for all. “As athletes, we always stay fit, but along with us, everyone else should also remain fit,” she said.

Echoing her, 2020 Junior Asian Weightlifting Champion and Asian Championship bronze medallist Ananya Patil said obesity remained a pressing concern. “The atmosphere is very good here and this is a great initiative taken by Fit India. Obesity is a big problem in India, and for this, we should try to give one hour of our lives to exercise,” she said.

The Fit India – Sundays on Cycle campaign is part of the broader Fit India Movement, launched by the government to encourage citizens to adopt healthier and more active routines.

