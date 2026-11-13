Police register FIR after video of boys creating commotion goes viral

A case was registered at Ranhola police station after a video showing a group of unidentified boys shouting and creating a commotion, allegedly carrying sticks and stones, went viral on social media platform X, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at 2.14 am on November 10. An investigating officer immediately reached the spot, where he met the complainant, Ajay Pratap, a resident of Sai Enclave.

During the enquiry, Pratap told the police that his family owned another house opposite his residence. He said some unidentified boys had gathered outside the house and were shouting that they would take revenge against the person who had assaulted their brother.

The complainant suspected that the boys were involved in a dispute with another person but said he had no knowledge of the matter. When he stepped out of his house, the boys fled the spot.

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Following his statement, the police registered an FIR was registered at the Ranhola police station.