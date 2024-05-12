Police register FIR for assault on dog

New Delhi, May 11
After distressing footage of a dog being viciously beaten with a stick went viral, a local activist of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Divyansh Sharma, swiftly mobilised efforts in favour of animal care. The dog suffered severe injuries, including a broken leg and head trauma, in the attack.
PETA got an FIR registered at the Jagatpuri police station against the unidentified perpetrator under Section 429 of the IPC, 1860, and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.
In a bid to bring the culprit to justice, PETA India announced a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for the heinous act of animal cruelty.
“Those who abuse animals often harm humans, too. For everyone’s safety, it is imperative that members of the public report cases of cruelty to animals such as this one,” stated PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Sunayana Basu.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders
Kharge on Saturday addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election...
Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder
22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...
Badrinath temple opens for devotees; Chardham Yatra begins
The doors of the Badrinath temple are opened amid the chanti...
Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty
Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe
Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Punjab DGP Gurpreet, Himachal DGP Satwant, Chandigarh SSP Ka...