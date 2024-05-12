Police register FIR for assault on dog

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

After distressing footage of a dog being viciously beaten with a stick went viral, a local activist of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Divyansh Sharma, swiftly mobilised efforts in favour of animal care. The dog suffered severe injuries, including a broken leg and head trauma, in the attack.

PETA got an FIR registered at the Jagatpuri police station against the unidentified perpetrator under Section 429 of the IPC, 1860, and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

In a bid to bring the culprit to justice, PETA India announced a reward of up to Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for the heinous act of animal cruelty.

“Those who abuse animals often harm humans, too. For everyone’s safety, it is imperative that members of the public report cases of cruelty to animals such as this one,” stated PETA India Cruelty Response Coordinator Sunayana Basu.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.