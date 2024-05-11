Police rescue minor from abductor’s home

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, May 10

The Delhi Police rescued a minor girl who had been abducted, and subsequently arrested the accused from Kotla Mubarakpur in South Delhi. Identified as Arjun, alias Mohd Umer (28), he was arrested under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC.

The incident came to light when the girl’s father reported to the police on Monday afternoon that his eight-year-old daughter had been taken away by an unknown man. Despite his efforts to locate her, she remained untraceable. Consequently, the police registered a complaint at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station and formed a team to locate the girl.

After conducting a thorough examination of the family members and relatives of the minor girl, including exploring all possible angles, the police collected clues from the scene. The analysis of CCTV footage revealed a suspect moving in the area under suspicious circumstances.

Further investigation, including scanning CCTV footage from various locations, provided crucial leads. Deputy Commissioner of Police, South district, Ankit Chauhan said, “With consistent efforts, it was revealed that the accused had come from South Ex-1 bus stop and had taken the little girl in the same direction. Further investigation led the police to ISBT Kashmere Gate, where CCTV footage revealed that the accused had disembarked from a DTC bus at South Extension Part-I.”

Subsequently, an extensive search in the jhuggis of Andheria Mod led to the rescue of the minor girl from Arjun’s residence, where he was subsequently apprehended.

An officer, who was involved in the investigation, disclosed that during interrogation, the accused admitted to crafting small glass toys and had travelled to Kotla Mubarakpur to collect glass. While there, he noticed the girl playing and subsequently took her to his jhuggi in Andheria Mod.

After being reunited with her family, the victim disclosed during her examination that the accused had sold her nose pin, purchased new clothes and food for himself. She alleged that he also sexually assaulted her.

The victim underwent a medical examination at AIIMS, which confirmed sexual assault and minor abrasions on her upper body.

Arjun resides in a jhuggi in Andheria Mor in Mehrauli. He is illiterate, unmarried and lives alone. The police said while investigations have not revealed any prior criminal records, they are still ongoing.

