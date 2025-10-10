Police save 26-yr-old man’s life near Barakhamba station

In an inspiring act of quick thinking and compassion, two Delhi Police personnel saved the life of a 26-year-old man who was found unconscious near the Barakhamba Road Metro Station.

The incident took place on October 6, when the PCR team of MPV V-28A received a call about an unconscious man lying near Metro Gate No. 1.

Acting swiftly, head constable Neeraj Singh Baghel and driver constable Ashok rushed to the spot. There, they found a young man, later identified as Rohit (26), lying motionless on the ground. They successfully administered Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and provided oxygen support.