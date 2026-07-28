Police seek removal of AI-generated posts linked to Jantar Mantar protest

The Delhi Police on Monday wrote to several social media platforms seeking the removal of hundreds of posts linked to the Jantar Mantar protest, alleging that they contain AI-generated abusive content, misinformation and material targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government.

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As part of the ongoing investigation, the police have also issued notices under the Information Technology (I-T) Act, officials said.

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According to police sources, hundreds of social media posts have been flagged during the probe into online activity surrounding the protest. The flagged content includes AI-generated abusive posts as well as material that, according to the police, spreads misinformation and could have implications for public order.

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The police are also examining whether any of the content violated the law or had the potential to disturb public order, the source said.

A social media monitoring team of the Delhi Police has been monitoring various social media platforms round the clock to identify objectionable content related to the protest.

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Meanwhile, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, along with independent Rajya Sabha leader and senior advocate Kapil Sibal, addressed a press conference on Monday. They raised concerns over the alleged detention and arrest of protesters and announced measures to provide legal support and preserve evidence from the student-led agitation.

Addressing a press conference earlier, police officials said they had identified and blocked more than 400 Pakistan-linked social media handles allegedly involved in the campaign. They claimed several attempts had been made to circulate misleading and fabricated content related to the agitation across social media platforms.

According to the police, numerous posts and videos, particularly on Instagram, were circulated during the protest over the past few weeks. Officials said much of the content examined was found to be false, manipulated or intended to mislead the public, posing a potential threat to law and order.

2,873 persons with criminal antecedents identified

According to Delhi Police sources, investigators have identified 2,873 individuals with criminal antecedents who were allegedly present at the Jantar Mantar protest site between July 20 and July 25. The identification was carried out using the facial recognition system, along with other technical surveillance methods. The police are examining whether any of these individuals were involved in the violence reported at and around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi during the protest period. Sources said those identified include persons accused in serious criminal cases such as murder, sexual assault and offences under the POCSO Act.

Injured woman shows steady recovery

A 21-year-old woman, who was admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi in a critical condition during the CJP protest, is showing steady clinical improvement, according to the hospital. Doctors said the patient was successfully extubated nearly five days ago and is now breathing adequately on her own without ventilatory support. She is conscious, alert and responding appropriately to commands. While her clinical condition is currently stable, she continues to remain under close observation. A multidisciplinary team of specialists is providing comprehensive medical care to ensure her continued recovery.