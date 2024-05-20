Police seized CCTV DVR, spreading false news to tarnish our image: AAP

New Delhi, May 19
The AAP on Sunday said the Delhi Police have seized the digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras installed inside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in connection with its probe into the “assault” on RS MP Swati Maliwal and accused the investigators of planting stories to tarnish the party’s image ahead of the elections.
Delhi Police is spreading false news at the behest of BJP. — Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP senior leader
There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi Police.
Addressing a press conference here, AAP senior leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that this conspiracy aims solely to defame the AAP just six days before the elections.
“The Delhi Police have spread the news in the media that the CCTV footage is missing. While the CCTV footage of the CM’s residence has been taken away by Delhi Police along with the DVR machine. Now they’re saying that the footage has disappeared,” he alleged. The BJP and Delhi Police have been planting false news in the media since this alleged incident took place, he added. Bharadwaj accused BJP’s police of continuously spreading lies among the public. “Everyone knows that Bibhav Kumar was with the CM in Lucknow. He got a flight ticket in his name… The Delhi Police planted the news in the media that Kumar is absconding.”
He said, “The incident led to the registration of an FIR under Section 354 (B), a sensitive matter concerning a woman. Despite widespread circulation of the FIR, neither the accused, Bibhav Kumar, nor the AAP had received a copy.”
He said the alleged incident took place in a drawing room, a location typically devoid of CCTV cameras. He questioned the possibility of footage deletion when no camera was installed.
