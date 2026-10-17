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Home / Delhi / Police vs protesters: How Tiranga march unfolded in national capital

Police vs protesters: How Tiranga march unfolded in national capital

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:52 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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A notice regarding the closure of Central Park pasted at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Friday. Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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The Delhi Police’s pre-emptive action against organisers failed to completely stop a proposed “Tiranga” march in Connaught Place on Friday, as protesters reached the Inner Circle through different routes and held a march despite heavy security.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained soon after he stepped out of the house where he was staying in Karol Bagh. When the police told him he was being detained as a preventive measure, Dipke questioned the action, saying he was alone and had not broken any law.

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“Why are you detaining me? I am alone,” he told the policemen, according to a video of the exchange.

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The police had earlier served Dipke a notice warning against holding a march in Connaught Place without permission. The notice cited restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, traffic concerns, presence of Rajiv Chowk Metro station and the impact of a gathering on businesses and emergency services.

AISA president Neha Bora was also detained from Mandi House while attempting to move towards Connaught Place.

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Despite the detentions, protesters began gathering around Rajiv Chowk and the Inner Circle. Several carried the Tricolour and raised slogans. Left organisations also joined the mobilisation, with CPI(M) MP John Brittas taking part in a march inside the Inner Circle.

Central Park remained closed and protesters attempting to gather or march were detained. The protest route consequently changed from the proposed Central Park gathering to smaller groups entering Connaught Place from different directions. By evening, the protesters had managed to complete rounds of the Inner Circle before security personnel moved to disperse the gathering.

The police maintained that the march had not been permitted and the restrictions were imposed to prevent disruption of traffic and public order.

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