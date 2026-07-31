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Home / Delhi / Policy paper calls for IVF coverage under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Policy paper calls for IVF coverage under Ayushman Bharat scheme

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 05:27 AM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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A policy white paper has proposed bringing fertility treatment into India's mainstream public healthcare system, recommending IVF coverage under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, sweeping insurance reforms and a nationwide expansion of fertility services to make treatment more affordable for millions of couples.

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The recommendations form part of Mission Fertility 2.1, a policy roadmap that argues infertility should no longer be treated as an elective or private concern, but recognised as a core reproductive health condition. The paper says the proposed reforms aim to bridge gaps in access, affordability and awareness through coordinated changes in public policy, insurance and healthcare delivery.

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At the centre of the proposal is a five-pillar strategy that begins with reclassifying infertility as an essential reproductive health issue. It recommends a nationwide awareness campaign through ASHAs, schools and workplaces, along with a dedicated National Male Fertility Initiative to encourage early diagnosis and address the disproportionate social burden that often falls on women.

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The paper also seeks to make fertility treatment part of workplace healthcare. It recommends that employers offer fertility benefits, including IVF, diagnostics and counselling, as part of employee wellness programmes, with coverage extending to single parents and LGBTQ+ employees.

On private health insurance, the white paper argues that existing coverage remains inadequate because of lengthy waiting periods and limited benefits. It proposes reducing waiting periods for assisted reproductive treatment from the current 24 to 48 months to a maximum of 12 months. It also recommends broader coverage for fertility procedures rather than limited add-on riders, and calls for standardised sub-limits that would cover a significant share of treatment costs.

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For government beneficiaries, the paper recommends revising reimbursement rates under the CGHS, ESIC, ECHS and other public schemes to reflect the actual cost of modern fertility treatment. It also seeks to extend eligibility to couples experiencing secondary infertility and introduce a uniform fertility benefit policy across public sector undertakings.

The most significant proposal is aimed at low-income families. The paper recommends creating a dedicated Fertility Benefit Package within Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY, with support for up to two fresh IVF cycles for Below Poverty Line (BPL) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) families. It also proposes a hub-and-spoke network of ART centres, linking advanced fertility facilities at state medical colleges with district hospitals to improve access beyond major cities.

To support the feasibility of its recommendations, the paper points to existing state-level models. Goa already provides free end-to-end public IVF services through a government facility. Sikkim offers financial assistance of up to Rs 3 lakh per eligible couple under the Vatsalya Scheme, while West Bengal has established eastern India's first free public IVF clinic. The paper presents these initiatives as examples that could be replicated on a national scale.

The proposed reforms form the core of Mission Fertility 2.1, which seeks to reposition fertility care as a recognised component of India's reproductive healthcare system rather than a service available only to those who can afford private treatment.

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