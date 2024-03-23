‘Political conspiracy against CM’: Atishi hits out at BJP over arrest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

Cabinet Minister Atishi expressed her concern on Friday about the safety of CM Arvind Kejriwal as he remains in ED custody under Z+ security.

PM Modi is well aware that Kejriwal is the one leader who can challenge him. That is why the BJP and PM are trying every tactic to suppress the voice of Kejriwal and the AAP.— Atishi, Cabinet minister CM’s family under house arrest: AAP New Delhi: CM Kejriwal’s family has been confined to their home, claimed Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday. Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj emphasised the international community’s shock at the BJP’s treatment of Kejriwal, stating, “Arrests have been made in politics before, but even during the British era, attention was paid to humanitarian values worldwide. However, the BJP-led Centre is not even considering those humanitarian values.” TNS

“The Central Government must share what arrangements have been made to ensure his security,” she said.

“Kejriwal’s arrest is a conspiracy by the BJP against its most formidable political rival in the country,” said Atishi. She said this was the first time in the history of Indian democracy that a sitting Chief Minister had been arrested by the ED which has become a political weapon of the BJP.

“It’s also the first time in the country’s history that the national convener of a national party has been arrested after the announcement of LS elections when the Model Code of Conduct is in force,” added Atishi.

“Using the ED to arrest CM, in a case where the CBI and ED have not been able to recover any money or trace any proceeds of crime despite two years of investigation, shows that the BJP and PM Modi are scared of him,” she said.

She said, “PM Modi is well aware that Kejriwal is the one leader who can challenge him. She stated, “That is why the BJP and PM Modi are trying every tactic to suppress the voice of Kejriwal and the AAP. Today, all top five leaders of the AAP have been put behind bars on false charges by the BJP-led Central Government.”

She highlighted that former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was arrested, and then the Congress’ bank accounts were seized. “This is an effort to hijack the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and eliminate the Opposition,” she added.

The AAP senior leader expressed concern about the Opposition’s ability to contest elections if leaders are arrested and party bank accounts are seized. She warned the BJP, “Whatever you are doing today, you will face a fitting response from Delhi, Punjab, and the people of this country.”

