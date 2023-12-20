‘Political frustration’: BJP denies AAP’s allegations

New Delhi, December 19
In response to statements made by AAP leaders regarding the summons issued to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi BJP has fired back, labelling the accusations as baseless. The exchange escalated after Minister Atishi said the BJP fears AAP’s governance model, allegedly insinuating that leaders who join BJP witness their cases disappearing miraculously.
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Atishi’s claims, stating that the entire Aam Aadmi Party is grappling with despair and frustration following the investigation summons to Kejriwal. BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj accused ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi of making baseless statements “fuelled by political frustration”.
Swaraj linked these statements to the ED summons issued to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting a motive behind the AAP leaders’ vocal stance.
Sachdeva said public sympathy tactics, like playing the victim card instead of Kejriwal cooperating with the investigation, revealed AAP’s apprehension about potential consequences of corruption charges.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...