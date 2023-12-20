‘Political frustration’: BJP denies AAP’s allegations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 19

In response to statements made by AAP leaders regarding the summons issued to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi BJP has fired back, labelling the accusations as baseless. The exchange escalated after Minister Atishi said the BJP fears AAP’s governance model, allegedly insinuating that leaders who join BJP witness their cases disappearing miraculously.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Atishi’s claims, stating that the entire Aam Aadmi Party is grappling with despair and frustration following the investigation summons to Kejriwal. BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj accused ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi of making baseless statements “fuelled by political frustration”.

Swaraj linked these statements to the ED summons issued to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, suggesting a motive behind the AAP leaders’ vocal stance.

Sachdeva said public sympathy tactics, like playing the victim card instead of Kejriwal cooperating with the investigation, revealed AAP’s apprehension about potential consequences of corruption charges.

