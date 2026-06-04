Political leaders express grief over loss of lives

Leaders across parties on Wednesday lamented the loss of lives in the Delhi fire tragedy that killed 21 people, including 11 foreign nationals.

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From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin to opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee, leaders offered condolences and expressed solidarity with the families of the deceased.

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In a statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. The authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.”

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was deeply grieved by the fire incident in Malviya Nagar. “The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this heart wrenching tragedy. May God grant strength to the bereaved families to bear this sorrow. The injured are being provided with the best medical facilities. I pray for the swift recovery of all the injured,” said Shah.

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended condolences. “Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The MEA is in touch with Embassies and is extending all necessary assistance,” he said.

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BJP National President Nitin Nabin said: “In this difficult time, the whole country stands with the grieving families and everyone’s condolences are with the affected families. The news of the deaths of several people in the fire in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is extremely heartbreaking”.

In a post on X, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said: “I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I urge all Congress workers to contribute in every possible way to the relief and rescue operations. I hope for the swift recovery of the injured.”

Targeting Rekha Gupta-led city government, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that amidst all the claims of the BJP, the occurrence of such a fire exposes the reality of the BJP’s governance and administration.

“Due to rampant mega corruption in the BJP government, no attention is ever paid to the arrangement of firefighting equipment or their expiry dates anywhere, anytime, and the common public has to pay the price for this negligence with their lives. In Delhi, BJP affiliates are seated everywhere from top to bottom. Now it remains to be seen whom they will hold responsible for this negligence and corruption. The strictest possible action must be taken for this deadly negligence, and compensation must be announced for the families of the victims,” he said.

In a post on X, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal said, “I pray to God for the peace of the souls of those who lost their lives in the horrific fire in Malviya Nagar, Delhi. Today, such a massive incident occurred in Malviya Nagar. The tragic news of 20 people losing their lives...The continuous fire incidents in Delhi and the deaths of innocent people are extremely concerning.”

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed grief and said, “Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, which has claimed several precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families as they endure this profound loss. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured and for strength, courage, and solace to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy.”