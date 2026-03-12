Political leaders extend greetings

Political leaders across party lines on Wednesday congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu on assuming charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, expressing hope that his experience and leadership would contribute to the development and governance of the national capital.

Advertisement

Praveen Khandelwal, MP from Chandni Chowk, extended his best wishes to the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor and described him as an experienced and visionary administrator with a distinguished diplomatic career.

Advertisement

Khandelwal said Sandhu’s administrative acumen, global exposure and deep policy understanding would help take Delhi to new heights of development and good governance. He expressed confidence that under Sandhu’s leadership, the city would move towards becoming a more organised, safe, clean and citizen-friendly Capital.

Advertisement

Khandelwal also appreciated the contributions of former L-G VK Saxena, saying his tenure was marked by proactive leadership and a development-oriented approach. He said initiatives related to infrastructure development, administrative reforms and expansion of public facilities gained momentum during Saxena’s tenure. Devender Yadav, president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, also welcomed Sandhu’s appointment and said the people of Delhi expect him to play a proactive role in improving infrastructure and governance in the city.

Yadav said the Congress, as a responsible opposition, has consistently raised issues concerning residents and hoped the new L-G would focus on addressing infrastructure gaps and administrative challenges.

Advertisement

He also criticised the Delhi Government led by Rekha Gupta, alleging that several election promises, including financial assistance to women and subsidised cooking gas cylinders, have not been implemented.

Yadav expressed hope that the new L-G would use his administrative experience to strengthen governance and address the concerns of residents in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Naresh Kumar, senior spokesperson of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, also congratulated Sandhu and conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure.