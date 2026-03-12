DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Political leaders extend greetings

Political leaders extend greetings

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:54 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Political leaders across party lines on Wednesday congratulated Taranjit Singh Sandhu on assuming charge as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, expressing hope that his experience and leadership would contribute to the development and governance of the national capital.

Advertisement

Praveen Khandelwal, MP from Chandni Chowk, extended his best wishes to the newly appointed Lieutenant Governor and described him as an experienced and visionary administrator with a distinguished diplomatic career.

Advertisement

Khandelwal said Sandhu’s administrative acumen, global exposure and deep policy understanding would help take Delhi to new heights of development and good governance. He expressed confidence that under Sandhu’s leadership, the city would move towards becoming a more organised, safe, clean and citizen-friendly Capital.

Advertisement

Khandelwal also appreciated the contributions of former L-G VK Saxena, saying his tenure was marked by proactive leadership and a development-oriented approach. He said initiatives related to infrastructure development, administrative reforms and expansion of public facilities gained momentum during Saxena’s tenure. Devender Yadav, president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, also welcomed Sandhu’s appointment and said the people of Delhi expect him to play a proactive role in improving infrastructure and governance in the city.

Yadav said the Congress, as a responsible opposition, has consistently raised issues concerning residents and hoped the new L-G would focus on addressing infrastructure gaps and administrative challenges.

Advertisement

He also criticised the Delhi Government led by Rekha Gupta, alleging that several election promises, including financial assistance to women and subsidised cooking gas cylinders, have not been implemented.

Yadav expressed hope that the new L-G would use his administrative experience to strengthen governance and address the concerns of residents in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Naresh Kumar, senior spokesperson of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, also congratulated Sandhu and conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts