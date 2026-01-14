Political row erupts over remarks in Delhi Assembly

A political row erupted in Delhi on Tuesday after BJP minister Kapil Mishra accused Leader of Opposition Atishi of making objectionable remarks during a Delhi Legislative Assembly discussion on the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and other Sikh martyrs. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) rejected the allegations and countered by accusing Mishra of committing sacrilege.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Mishra described the issue as “extremely serious” and alleged that an unprecedented “sin” was committed inside the Assembly on January 6. He said the discussion was meant to honour Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Bhai Mati Das Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji and Bhai Dayala Ji, but claimed Atishi disrupted the proceedings and used “highly objectionable language”.

Mishra alleged that Atishi had since been kept away from the public eye on the instructions of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. He also accused the AAP of misusing the Punjab Police to register “false cases” and intimidate those raising the issue.

“This matter concerns faith and the dignity of the House. It will not be buried,” Mishra said, demanding that Atishi be referred to the Assembly’s Privileges Committee and face legal action. He said six Delhi ministers had submitted a written demand seeking termination of her Assembly membership.

Mishra also appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann not to “become a partner in this sin” and urged him to keep politics separate from matters of faith. He claimed that the verbatim of a video clip related to the incident was read out by the Speaker in the House on January 7 and that no objections were raised at the time. “Running away will not absolve anyone of such a grave sin,” he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party strongly denied the allegations and renewed its demand for a public apology from Mishra for committing ‘Beadbi’ (sacrilege) of Sikh Guru Sahibs.

AAP national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said the dignity of the Guru Sahibs could not be compromised for political gains and asserted that Mishra should seek atonement at the Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

Dhanda said a forensic investigation had established that Atishi did not utter the word “Guru” in the video in question. He alleged that Mishra added subtitles linking the names of the Guru Sahibs with objectionable words. “This clearly amounts to Beadbi,” he said, adding that Mishra would be held accountable and that the law would take its course.