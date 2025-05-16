A political storm erupted in Delhi on Thursday after reports emerged that Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka had expelled 34 students for failing to pay an increased annual fee. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the BJP-led Delhi Government of neglecting its duty to regulate private schools and safeguard students’ rights.

In a strongly-worded letter to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Atishi, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, called the incident “shocking” and demanded immediate action against the school. “Young students were reportedly stopped at the school gate by security personnel and forced to withdraw their admissions due to non-payment of hiked fees. This is a trauma no child should ever endure,” Atishi wrote.

She called for the expulsion orders to be revoked and for a fee audit to be carried out across all private schools. Atishi also urged the government to direct all private institutions to freeze fee hikes for the academic year 2025-26 until a thorough financial review is completed.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal also took to social media, questioning the Delhi Government’s silence. “Where is the Delhi government? Why is it not taking action against these schools? Why must parents run to courts to seek justice?” he posted.

Atishi contrasted the current situation with the AAP government’s record over the past decade, claiming under its administration, no private school was allowed to increase fees without scrutiny and certainly none could expel students for non-payment. “Strong action was always taken against erring institutions, which kept the private school mafia in check,” she said.

She accused the BJP government, which took power in Delhi earlier this year, of allowing fee hikes to spiral out of control. “Despite repeated protests by parents, there has been no rollback or intervention. This has emboldened schools like DPS Dwarka to act against children,” she alleged.

Appealing to the Chief Minister not just as a political leader but also as a parent, Atishi wrote, “Being a mother yourself, you would understand the emotional toll such actions take on young students. You are the CM of Delhi — all students studying in private schools are like your own children. Please act so such incidents are never repeated.”