 Politicising crime has almost become habit these days, it provides no solution: Delhi LG writes to CM Kejriwal : The Tribune India

His letter comes hours after it was reported that Kejriwal had shot off a missive to Saxena, highlighting ‘alarming’ spurt in crime

Delhi Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal exchange greetings. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 20

Delhi LG V K Saxena on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cautioning him against “politicising crime”, saying it provides no solution at all. Saxena said incidents of crime have been taking place despite vigil. His letter comes hours after it was reported that Kejriwal had shot off a missive to Saxena, dated June 19, highlighting the “alarming” spurt in crime and suggesting a meeting between the LG and the Cabinet.

The LG said Kejriwal and ministerial colleagues were welcome to meet him for a “meaningful discussion that leads to solutions rather than creating political opportunities for you and your party to exploit the Media gallery”.

“I also take this opportunity to highlight that politicizing crime has almost become a habit these days and you would appreciate, while this provides no solution at all, it does subject the victim and their family to avoidable agony, apart from encouraging crime,” the LG said in the letter.

“Gruesome recent incidents like those where a girl was killed, dismembered and buried by her live-in partner, a girl being stabbed to death by a man in public view with no one attempting to save her and a girl being dragged for kilometres under the wheels of a car, indicate towards a sea-change in not only the nature of crime but also the approach of the society towards crime, as a whole,” the letter noted.

Highlighting the profiles of the perpetrators of crime, he said that in most cases, they were young people below the age of 30, first-timers, who did not have any serious criminal antecedents and invariably had an active social media presence.

“In addition to these, crimes involving family and monetary dispute, as the recent incidents in Saket Court and Ambedkar Basti (R K Puram) show, are disproportionately on the rise. You would appreciate that while, policing certainly has a role in deterring such incidents, it used to be the social deterrent that prevented such unheard of incidents from taking place,” the letter read.

He further said “politicizing crime...does subject the victim and their family to avoidable agony, apart from encouraging crime”.

“In this regard, I am sure, that the issue of an unfortunate rape in 2012 raised by you to politically target the then Chief Minister, will serve as an eye opener and conscience knocker for you,” he said.

